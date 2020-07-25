Inmate who escaped from IDH provides false information on travel route

The COVID-19 infected inmate who escaped from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) yesterday has provided false information with regard to his travel route since his escape, the Police said.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said under approval from the Ministry of Health measures are being taken to interrogate the escapee once again.

Investigations have been launched with CCTV footage being monitored and statements being recorded from possible witnesses to verify the possibility of a spread of the virus from the inmate, he further said.

After escaping from the IDH, the inmate is said to have entered a house, changed his clothes, and left on a bicycle stolen from the location.

SSP Senaratne further said, preliminary investigations have revealed there is no threat of an outbreak of the virus due to this incident, but a complete report cannot be issued as yet as investigations are ongoing.

All places identified thus far as possible locations visited by the infected inmate have been disinfected by the Ministry of Health.

Legal action will be taken against the inmate on charges of violating quarantine regulations, he added.

The COVID-19 infected inmate had escaped from the IDH early last morning and was arrested by Army personnel near the Colombo National Hospital later that day.

The driver of the three-wheeler the suspect had travelled in was sent to the Kandakadu quarantine centre.

Earlier, The inmate, who is a drug addict, was identified as having a limp on his left leg and as 41-year-old Elsiyam Nazeem, a native of Trincomalee. (Colombo Gazette)