Manhunt launched for COVID positive inmate who escaped from IDH

A manhunt has been launched for a COVID-19 positive inmate who escaped from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) today.

The Police said that the drug addict had been receiving treatment at the IDH hospital when he escaped.

Multiple teams have been deployed to trace the inmate and arrest him.

He has been described as having a limp on his left leg and was identified as 41-year-old Elsiyam Nazeem, a native of Trincomalee.

The Police have sought public assistance to trace the man.

The public can contact 119 or 0718591017, 0718592290 or 0718591864. (Colombo Gazette)