AG orders arrest of four Negombo prison officials

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including interdicted Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurudha Sampayo.

Coordinating Officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the other three officers include Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna, and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

She further said the directive has been issued on several charges under the Penal Code.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Negombo Prison was interdicted in June over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates.

The Negombo Prison was in the spotlight recently over luxury cells in the prison.

During a recent raid, officials had discovered a number of mobile phones, SIM cards and other phone accessories. (Colombo Gazette)