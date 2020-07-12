Government decides to shut schools this week

The Government has decided to close all schools this week.

The Education Ministry said that schools will be closed from 13th July to 17th July.

Earlier, the Education Ministry said it was prepared to close all schools again if the COVID-19 situation further deteriorates.

Schools reopened in stages this month after being closed as a result of the pandemic.

In a media statement issued today, the Education Ministry said that it will be compelled to close all schools, piriven institutions and other educational institutions across the island if the COVID-19 situation takes a turn for the worse in the country.

The Education Ministry said that schools will need be closed in order to assist with the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus .

The Education Ministry has also established an information center together with the Provincial Education Directors and Health Promotion Officers at the premises of the Ministry of Education to obtain information related to all localities where schools are located..

The center can be contacted via the hotline 1988 or fax 011-2-78 58 18 and via email [email protected] (Colombo Gazette)