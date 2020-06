All Government achools will reopen in stages in July.

The Education Ministry said that schools will reopen in four stages.

Schools will reopen for teachers and principals on June 29.

Subsequently Grade 5, 11 and 13 will resume on July 6; Grade 10 and 12 on July 20 and Grade 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 on July 27.

No decision has been taken on the date to resume classes for Grade 1 students.