Colombo Port workers launch strike over East Terminal issue

Workers at the Colombo Port have commenced an indefinite strike over the installment of gantry cranes.

The strike has been launched, after three Colombo Port workers had climbed onto a 57M gantry crane and staged a protest at the port yesterday (01).

The three men had demanded that the new gantry cranes at the port be installed at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour.

The Government had reportedly imported three gantry cranes and placed it at the Jaya Container Terminal of Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The protesters called on the relevant authorities to install the three cranes at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour and to expedite the installation.

Workers at the Colombo Port have launched an indefinite strike today over the same demands. (Colombo Gazette)