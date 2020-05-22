LIOC reverts to old price of petrol following pressure

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) today reverted to the old price of Octane 92 petrol following pressure from the Government.

LIOC had this week increased the price of Octane 92 petrol by Rs. 5 selling it at Rs. 142/litre as opposed to Rs. 137/litre sold at state owned CPC sheds.

Following the price increase, a number of former Government Parliamentarians slammed the move with former Parliamentarian Dilan Perera going to the extent of calling for a boycott of LIOC fuel.

Speaking to reporters, Perera said that the best way to teach a lesson to LIOC for raising fuel prices was to boycott their fuel stations in Sri Lanka.

Perera had said that the United National Party (UNP) Government had struck the deal with Indian Oil and gave them a stake in Sri Lanka.

He said that when the deal was reached he was among then opposition Parliamentarians who had raised objections to the agreement.

“We urge the public to go and pump fuel in state owned CPC sheds. They must boycott IOC sheds,” he had said. (Colombo Gazette)