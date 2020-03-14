Mass gatherings banned for two weeks

The Government has banned mass gatherings, including festivals and meetings for 2 weeks from today.

Addressing the media today, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said Police approval will be required for all events of public gathering with immediate effect.

The measures are being taken to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Prisons limited visits to prisons island-wide with effect from today.

The Department said only one person will be allowed to visit a prison inmate.

Prison visits are being limited in order to help curtail the coronavirus outbreak in the country, it added. (Colombo Gazette)