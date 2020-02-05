Corruption allegations raised over Central Expressway project

Corruption allegations were raised in Parliament today over the Central Expressway project.

Roads and Highways, Ports and Shipping Minister Johnston Fernando told Parliament today that sections of the project were offered to contractors at a higher price than earlier offered.

Fernando said that a contract offered as part of the project by the Mahinda Rajapaksa Government for Rs 2.5 Billion was cancelled by the former Government and offered at Rs. 3.5 Billion.

He said that investigations must be launched on why the contact was offered at a higher price who who benefited from it.

Fernando said that there was a clear attempt to stall the project for political reasons.

He said that the current Government will look to expedite the Central Expressway project and complete it as soon as possible.

The Minister also said that stage two of the project linking Meerigama to Kurunegala will be completed by August this year. (Colombo Gazette)