Six members of the Sri Lanka Air Force were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Maduru Oya Reservoir on Friday.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that there were 12 people in the helicopter when it crashed.

The Bell 212 helicopter crashed during a demonstration at a passing-out ceremony of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The remaining members of the Sri Lanka Air Force who were injured in the accident are receiving treatment in hospital.