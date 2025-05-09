Pakistan’s Police, ISI Seen at Terror Funeral: Public Anger Mounts

Islamabad — A funeral held for Yaqub Mughal, head of the Bilal Terror Camp in Pakistan, has stirred a wave of online outrage and renewed accusations of state complicity in terrorism. Multiple social media accounts claim that members of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and police attended the funeral, raising serious concerns about official involvement in or endorsement of terrorist figures.

Executive Editor of TV9 Network Aditya Raj Kaul posted, “Funeral prayers for Terrorist Yaqub Mughal, head of Bilal Terror Camp in Pakistan. Pakistan ISI and Pakistan Police present in the funeral.”

The claim has prompted reactions from a wide spectrum of users. Arjun, a prominent commentator, accused the Pakistani state of open endorsement, stating, “The State of Pakistan publicly endorsing terrorism by giving state funeral to slain terrorists. Shameless subhumans.”

Rashmi, another X user, pointed to a recurring pattern, saying, “First they shelter terror groups and then they play victim. So typical.”

Zahack Tanvir, Founder of Milli Chronicle London, also highlighted the alleged presence of state officials: “Funeral prayers held for terrorist Yaqub Mughal, chief of Bilal Terror Camp in #Pakistan. Shocking presence of ISI and Pakistan Police officials at the ceremony raises fresh questions about state support for terror networks.”

The funeral comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, during which India reportedly struck multiple terror infrastructure targets across the border.

Daniel Bordman, a senior correspondent for National Telegraph, summarized the ongoing situation: “India hit multiple terror targets in Pakistan… Expect Pakistan to play victim and claim total victory.”

Though the official confirmation of the attendees remain unclear, the incident has amplified calls for greater scrutiny of Pakistan’s alleged dual role in counterterrorism and support for militant entities. The controversy once again casts a shadow over Islamabad’s global narrative of being a victim of terrorism, as critics argue the state continues to harbor and legitimize extremist elements within its borders.

(millichronicle.com)