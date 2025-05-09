IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan border tensions

IPL 2025 has been suspended “with immediate effect for one week,” the BCCI said in a statement on Friday afternoon. The decision was taken in the wake of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” board secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

The decision to suspend the IPL was taken after senior BCCI officials got on a call, Saikia and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal among the participants. All the franchises were informed about the suspension before the statement was issued at 2.40pm IST. It is understood that the participants on the call agreed unanimously that it was not appropriate to continue the IPL in the current environment.

The teams have already started disbanding, with players and support staff understood to be taking the next available flights out of and within India with help from their respective franchises and players associations in the case of the overseas contingent.

The development came a day after the IPL decided to abandon Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) midway into the first innings. With the airport in Dharamsala and the ones in nearby areas shut, the players and support staff of PBKS and DC travelled from Dharamsala to Jalandhar by bus and then took a train to Delhi.

“The health and safety of players is not negotiable. We are in direct contact with all the South African players at the IPL and keeping them updated with security reports. We have offered them any support they need,” South African Cricketers’ Association chief executive Andrew Breetzke said in a statement.

IPL 2025 is currently 58 games old, including the abandonment in Dharamsala. There are 12 games left to play in the group stage, followed by the playoffs. If the IPL can’t resume soon, with India’s five-Test series in England starting on June 20, the next possible window might only be in September, when India don’t have a bilateral series lined up, though it is the window for the men’s Asia Cup. (ESPN)