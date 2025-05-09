India and UK Sign Landmark Free Trade Agreement, Ushering in a New Era of Bilateral Cooperation

In a milestone moment for global trade, India and the United Kingdom have successfully concluded a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), alongside a Double Taxation Avoidance Convention.

Announced on 6 May 2025, this development marks the culmination of years of negotiations and promises to significantly bolster economic, commercial and strategic ties between the two nations. It is widely viewed as a turning point in the evolving partnership between two of the world’s largest open market economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement shared on social media platform X, described the deal as “ambitious and mutually beneficial”, emphasising that the agreement would “further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in both our economies.”

He also confirmed having spoken with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and extended an invitation for Starmer to visit India in the near future. In return, PM Starmer stated that this agreement formed part of the UK government’s “Plan for Change” aimed at strengthening alliances and reducing trade barriers worldwide to deliver a more robust and secure economy.

The leaders jointly hailed the agreement as a “historic milestone” that would not only increase economic cooperation but also forge stronger people-to-people ties. The FTA is expected to open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen supply chains and enhance the joint development of products and services for global markets.

It symbolises a new phase in the bilateral relationship, moving beyond traditional diplomatic ties to a strategic, comprehensive partnership centred around mutual growth and shared prosperity.

The trade deal includes substantial tariff reductions and favourable terms across a wide range of sectors. For UK exporters, this agreement brings particular relief.

British whisky and gin producers, for instance, will see the current 150% tariff on their products in India slashed to 75%, with a further reduction to 40% planned over the next decade.

The automotive sector is also poised to benefit significantly, with tariffs on cars exported to India dropping from more than 100% to 10%. Other British exports, including medical equipment, cosmetics and aerospace components, will also enjoy lower duties, making them more competitive in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

On the other side, Indian exporters will also reap significant advantages. Under the terms of the FTA, up to 99% of Indian goods exported to the UK, including textiles, food products, auto parts, and jewellery, will be granted duty-free access.

This is expected to particularly benefit India’s small and medium enterprises, many of which are active in traditional industries such as garment manufacturing, agriculture and crafts. In practical terms, this means Indian products will become more affordable and attractive to British consumers, thereby increasing demand and boosting exports.

Beyond goods, the agreement includes a strong focus on services and professional mobility, a core interest for India. It encompasses provisions to facilitate cooperation in sectors like information technology, financial services, healthcare and education.

Furthermore, the FTA introduces streamlined visa arrangements for certain categories of professionals such as chefs, musicians and yoga instructors, allowing for smoother movement between the two countries for work-related purposes.

This reflects a growing recognition of the importance of the services sector in both economies and the need to support people-to-people collaboration as a driver of innovation.

Another significant aspect of the broader pact is the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention, designed to ensure that individuals and companies working temporarily across borders do not face the burden of being taxed twice on the same income.

This move is expected to provide a more predictable and business-friendly environment, particularly for firms operating across both jurisdictions. It also brings clarity and relief for professionals in sectors like IT and consulting, where short-term international postings are common.

Economists have projected a robust impact from the deal. Estimates suggest that it could raise bilateral trade volumes by as much as £25.5 billion annually by 2040. In the UK, the deal is expected to contribute an additional £4.8 billion to the national economy each year, with an anticipated increase in wages totalling £2.2 billion annually.

For India, the agreement is likely to drive job creation, particularly in the manufacturing and services sectors, while elevating living standards and expanding the reach of Indian enterprises in international markets.

Reactions from industry stakeholders have been largely positive. The Scotch Whisky Association welcomed the development, calling it a long-awaited breakthrough that could potentially unlock over £1 billion in whisky exports to India.

Businesses like Concrete Canvas Ltd, a Wales-based low-carbon concrete producer, have hailed the agreement as a means to boost their competitiveness in South Asia, highlighting how reduced trade barriers make it easier to grow and invest in new markets.

However, the agreement has not been without controversy. Some British political groups have raised concerns over the social security exemptions granted to Indian professionals posted in the UK for up to three years.

Critics argue this creates a “two-tier tax system” by allowing some workers to avoid national insurance contributions, while others must pay in full. Similarly, while the FTA includes specific allowances for Indian professionals, broader demands for increased visa quotas were ultimately not part of the final deal, a point of contention during earlier negotiation rounds.

Despite these debates, there is a strong consensus that the FTA represents a win-win for both countries. It not only builds upon a long history of bilateral engagement but also paves the way for greater future collaboration in areas such as climate change, digital innovation, research, and sustainable development.

The timing of the agreement is also significant. As global trade patterns shift amidst geopolitical uncertainty, the India-UK FTA demonstrates how democratic nations can work together to create frameworks that are fair, reciprocal, and forward-looking.

With the FTA expected to be ratified and implemented within the next year, attention now turns to its execution and the opportunities it will generate. Businesses in both countries have already begun exploring new partnerships and investment avenues.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and London is expected to deepen further, with Prime Minister Starmer’s visit to India likely to solidify the deal’s momentum and lay the groundwork for continued cooperation.

In conclusion, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is more than just a trade deal. It is a strategic move towards a future in which both countries aim to shape the global economic agenda, leveraging their shared democratic values and entrepreneurial spirit.

It heralds a new chapter in bilateral relations, one that promises growth, innovation, and prosperity for the people of India and the United Kingdom alike.