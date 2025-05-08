Tensions in Pakistan forces SriLankan Airlines to suspend flights to Lahore

SriLankan Airlines on Thursday said its flights to Lahore had been temporarily suspended.

However, the services to Karachi would be continued as scheduled, the airline said.

The airline runs four weekly flights to Lahore and all those flights are cancelled till further notice.

“This is being done in view of the current tensed military situation in the Kashmir region,” sources said.

In a late-night development on Wednesday (May 7), the Pakistan government closed its airspace for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), in a statement, however, said the Karachi airport would remain operational.

The closure of airspace and airports in Pakistan came after India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab province of Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Pakistan army said 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the Indian missile strikes launched shortly after midnight. (India TV)