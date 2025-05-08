Sri Lanka closely monitoring situation between India and Pakistan

Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan, Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

He said that Sri Lanka will not directly get involved in the conflict.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka continues to maintain good diplomatic relations between both countries.

He said that Sri Lanka will not allow its soil to be used against any country.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka is assessing the possible impact the Indo-Pakistan crisis will have on Sri Lanka’s economy.

He also said that Sri Lanka stands for regional peace and security. (Colombo Gazette)