SJB in talks with other parties to grab power in Colombo

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya is in talks with other opposition political parties and independent groups to grab power in Colombo.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Mujibar Rahuman told reporters that the SJB has a good opportunity to appoint a mayor in Colombo.

The National People’s Power (NPP) secured the most number of seats in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) at the Local Government Election, but failed to secure absolute majority.

The NPP secured 48 seats in the Colombo Municipal Council and won the polls in Colombo.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 29 seats, the United National Party (UNP) 13 seats, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) 5 seats and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) 4 seats.

The opposition and independent groups combined have a majority in the CMC and can govern if they decide to work together.