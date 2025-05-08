Ramanathan Archchuna removed for disrupting Parliament

Member of Parliament (Dr.) Ramanathan Archchuna was removed from the Chamber in Parliament for disrupting proceedings.

The MP was given several warnings by the Chair before the sergeant-at-arms was ordered to remove him.

Ramanathan Archchuna had attempted to raise a point of order when Leader of the House Bimal Ratnayake was speaking.

The Chair at the time instructed the MP to sit down but the MP continued to demand time to speak.

Eventually the Chair ordered the sergeant-at-arms to remove Ramanathan Archchuna until the end of Parliament proceedings.