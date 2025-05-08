How the 9 targets India hit during Operation Sindoor were providing support to terrorists

India’s strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were based on intelligence indicating that these locations were actively supporting terrorist operations in India, counter-terrorism officials said.

Anti-India terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, among others, have been receiving covert aid from the Pakistan Army and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

This support includes systematically coordinated financial, logistical, doctrinal, and military assistance, as well as direct combat training, officials added.

Pakistani military officers regularly visit and supervise sessions at training camps operated by these groups, which have been rebranded as The Resistance Front (TRF), People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Kashmir Tigers (KT), etc., to evade global scrutiny and portray their terrorism as an indigenous resistance movement.

Key support for these groups comes in the form of infrastructure concealed within government facilities.

Several training camps and launch pads targeted in Operation Sindoor are currently being run near army installations and cantonment areas, often under the guise of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

