Government insists Vietnam gave jet for Anura to return

The Government insisted that Vietnam provided the jet for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to return to Sri Lanka after his recent visit.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that the Sri Lankan Government did not spend for the return flight.

He said that a Buddhist association in Vietnam which organised a Vesak event spent for the flight.

The President had participated in the vesak event before returning to Sri Lanka in time to vote at the 2025 Local Government election.

The President flew to Colombo on a Embraer Legacy 600 jet, a medium-range executive transport jet.

He returned after concluding a successful three-day official visit to Vietnam. (Colombo Gazette)