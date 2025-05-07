SJB prepared to lead a united opposition

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is prepared to lead a united opposition effort to deliver the outstanding public service the country rightfully expects, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said.

Premadasa expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who voted for and supported the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), despite enduring insults, ridicule, threats, intimidation, smear campaigns, conspiracies, and numerous challenges.

He also extended his respect to all citizens who stood up to protect and strengthen democracy by participating in this election.

He stated that the government, which received overwhelming mandates in both the presidential and general elections, has suffered a significant collapse within just six months. He emphasized that the people have clearly sent a message calling for all opposition forces to unite.

He also noted that the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna approached the local government election as if it were a presidential election, even going so far as to use religion as a political tool.

Making a special statement, the Opposition Leader highlighted that the people have now rejected deceit and endorsed a truthful public service.

He reiterated that the SJB is ready to take on the leadership of this critical mission — uniting all opposition forces to end falsehoods and work toward a sincere and strong public service, as demanded by the people.

Premadasa further affirmed that, as defenders of democracy, they bow to the will of the people. The SJB, he stated, is committed to leading this united opposition effort through transparency, principle, and unity, to deliver the outstanding public service the country rightfully expects.