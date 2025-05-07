Pakistan warns it will avenge the loss of innocent lives

Pakistan will avenge the loss of innocent lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty following an attack by India, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said in a statement after the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan met.

The National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan, was convened under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The forum offered Fateha for the souls of the innocent civilians martyred in India’s strikes, extended its heartfelt condolences to the near ones of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The NSC deliberated upon the grave developments arising out of India’s unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful act of war.

On the night of 6/7 May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched coordinated missile, air and drone strikes on multiple locations within Pakistan’s sovereign territory, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke and Bahawalpur in Punjab, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“These unprovoked and unjustified attacks deliberately targeted the civilian areas, on the false pretext of presence of imaginary terrorist camps, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent men, women, and children, and causing damage to the civilian infrastructure, including mosques. India’s act of aggression also caused grave danger to commercial airlines belonging to brotherly gulf countries, endangering the lives of thousands of on-board passengers. Besides, the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project was also deliberately targeted in violation of international conventions,” the statement said.

The NSC unequivocally condemned these illegal acts as blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which manifestly constituted acts of war under international law. The deliberate targeting of civilians, including innocent women and children, by the Indian military constitutes a heinous and shameful crime, that is in violation of all norms of human behaviour and the provisions of international law.

Pakistan has been emphatically rejecting Indian allegations claiming the presence of terrorist camps on its territory.

“It would also be recalled that immediately after 22 April 2025, Pakistan made a sincere offer for a credible, transparent and neutral investigation, which unfortunately was not accepted. The international media personnel had already visited these “imaginary terrorist camps” on 6 May 2025, and more visits were planned for 7 May 2025. However, apprehensive of its falsehood being exposed, and without a shred of evidence about its claims, the Indian leadership, bereft of any morality, has now gone to the extent of attacking innocent civilians in order to satiate its delusional thoughts and short-sighted political objectives. Attacking its innocent people is neither tolerable nor acceptable to Pakistan. India, against all sanity and rationality has once again ignited an inferno in the region, the responsibility for ensuing consequences shall lie squarely with India,” the statement added.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, in line with the exercise of the right of self defense and response framework outlined in NSC statement dated 22 April 2025, resolutely defended the territorial integrity of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, against the Indian aggression, while also bringing down five Indian fighter aircrafts and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in the process.

In consonance with Article-51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty. The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard.

Deeply anguished by India’s naked aggression, the entire Pakistani nation greatly appreciates and admires the bravery and courage of the Armed Forces and their timely action in the defense of their motherland. The nation stands galvanized and resolute in the face of any further aggression, the statement added.

The NSC called upon the international community to recognize the gravity of India’s unprovoked illegal actions and to hold it accountable for its blatant violations of international norms and laws.

Pakistan says it remains committed to peace, with dignity and honour, and reiterates that it shall never allow any violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity or permit any harm to its proud people.