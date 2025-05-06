Sri Lankans vote to elect new Local Government bodies

Sri Lankans voted on Tuesday to elect new Local Government bodies with the ruling National People’s Power (NPP) confident of winning the polls.

Polling stations opened at 7am and closed at 4pm on Tuesday.

Local election monitors said that over 100 violations related to election laws were reported across the island during this period.

Elections are being held for 336 Local Government institutions.

The ruling NPP won the last two elections held late last year, the Presidential and Parliament polls.

The Local Government election is being seen as a opinion poll on the performance of the new Government so far. (Colombo Gazette)