PM ready to face consequences if she violated polls laws

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says she is prepared to face the consequences if she violated the election laws.

The Prime Minister was accused of attempting to instigate her supporters to promote the ruling party even when the period allocated for election campaigning ended.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya told reporters on Tuesday that she had no intention of violating election laws.

She said that if she had violated the law then the Election Commission can take action on her.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya cast her vote for the 2025 Local Government Election at the polling center located at the Mirihana Samurdhi Building in Kotte.

She later told reporters that a victory at the Local Government Elections will enable the Government to bring development to the villages.