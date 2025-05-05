Youth shot dead in Mount Lavinia in broad daylight

Gunmen gave chase to a youth and killed him in broad daylight along a busy street in Mount Lavinia on Monday.

CCTV footage showed the gunmen on a motorcycle opening fire on the 19-year-old youth along a lane.

The youth is then seen running on the street but is given chase by the assailants.

Footage showed the victim seemingly giving up after being unable to run anymore and is shot dead on the street.

The shooting took place near Beach Road along the Colombo – Galle road in Mount Lavinia.

The Police said that the victim is a resident of Dehiwala.

He succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)