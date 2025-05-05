Ruling NPP confident as Sri Lankans prepare to vote again

The ruling National Peoples Power (NPP) is confident as Sri Lankans prepare to vote again, this time at the Local Government (LG) Elections.

Ballot boxes were transported to the respective polling booths on Monday under tight security.

The Local Government (LG) Elections will be held in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 06 May.

Elections will be held for 336 Local Government institutions.

The ruling National People’s Power, the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and a number of other political parties and independent groups are contesting the election. (Colombo Gazette)