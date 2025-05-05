President files complaint with CID over defamatory and false statement

A formal complaint was filed with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) regarding a defamatory and false statement made concerning President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The complaint has been lodged against Tusitha Halloluwa, who previously served as the Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board and as the Director General of Public Relations during the administration of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The statement in question, made using President Disanayake’s name, is alleged to be severely damaging to his reputation and character, the President’s Media Unit said.

The complaint requests an immediate investigation into both Tusitha Halloluwa and the social media activists who disseminated the statement online. It calls for legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation and tarnishing the President’s image.

The complaint was submitted by Attorney-at-Law Akalanka Ukwatta on the instructions of the President, with the participation of President’s Counsel Upul Kumarapperuma.