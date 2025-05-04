Japan notes Sri Lanka’s strategic importance in maritime security

Japan noted Sri Lanka’s strategic importance in maritime security and regional connectivity.

Gen. Nakatani, Minister of Defense of Japan paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at Temple Trees on Sunday.

The discussion took place in the spirit of long-standing bilateral friendship and focused on strengthening cooperation between Japan and Sri Lanka, particularly in the areas of defense and regional security.

Minister Nakatani extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Government of Japan and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to collaborative efforts in ensuring peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

He also emphasized Sri Lanka’s strategic importance in maritime security and regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya expressed appreciation for Japan’s continued support through development partnerships, especially via the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). She reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency, economic reform, and national transformation.

The Prime Minister also shared the government’s vision for evolving the role of Sri Lanka’s security forces to include responsibilities such as climate response, humanitarian assistance, and maritime protection.

The meeting further explored opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism, with both parties agreeing to deepen engagement across five key sectors.

Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, and senior officials from both governments participated in the meeting.