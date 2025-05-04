Four Acting Ministers appointed in Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Acting Ministers for four ministries in view of his departure from the country on an official state visit to Vietnam, the President’s Media Division said.

The appointments cover three ministries under the President’s purview — the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, which comes under the purview of Minister Vijitha Herath, who is accompanying the President on the official visit.

Accordingly, the following Acting Ministers have been appointed:

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, has been appointed as Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, has been appointed as Acting Minister of Digital Economy.

Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara, has been appointed as Acting Minister of Defence.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, has been appointed as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.