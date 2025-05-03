President heads to Vietnam on state visit

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake departed for Vietnam, Saturday, commencing his official state visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of His Excellency Luong Cuong, President of Vietnam from May 4 to 6, 2025.

During the visit, President Disanayake is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with both the President and the Prime Minister of Vietnam. He will also meet with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and other senior officials.

On May 6, the President will attend the official opening ceremony of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City as the Chief Guest, where he is due to deliver the keynote address.

In addition, the visit is expected to include the signing of several bilateral agreements and engagement with the Vietnamese business community to further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with a delegation of senior government officials, is accompanying the President on this important visit.