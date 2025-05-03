Police search Chennai-Colombo flight after tip-off on Pahalgam terror attack suspect

Sri Lankan authorities conducted a search operation on a Chennai-originating flight at Colombo following a tip on a possible Pahalgam attack suspect aboard, according to Sri Lankan police officials.

Sri Lankan Airlines confirmed that their flight UL 122 landed at Bandaranaike International Airport at 11.59 am Saturday and underwent thorough security checks upon arrival.

“The search was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board”, the statement said.

After comprehensive inspection, the aircraft received clearance for subsequent operations.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 resulted in 26 casualties, predominantly tourists in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Indian officials identified the perpetrators, including three Pakistani nationals responsible for the attack.

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged severe consequences for the terrorists and conspirators behind the Pahalgam attack, stating that the assailants targeted not just tourists but challenged India’s fundamental essence.

During a senior defence meeting on April 29, PM Modi confirmed that the armed forces possess “complete operational freedom” to determine their response strategy, including choice of targets and timing, as per government sources. (Times of India)