PM assures probe over death of university student

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says both the Education Ministry and the Police are investigating the death of a second-year student of the Sabaragamuwa University following an alleged ragging incident.

The Prime Minister said that incidents such as these expose the breakdown of the connections of university systems within Sri Lankan society.

“Recently, we were informed of the tragic death of a university student. Both the Ministry and the Police are conducting investigations into the matter. Incidents such as these expose the breakdown of the connections of university systems within our society. This situation must be addressed and corrected,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that there are institutions that have long operated without strategies.

“These institutions must be rebuilt. This journey is not one that should or can be opposed. Those who value integrity and good governance cannot stand against this path,” she added while speaking at an election rally.

The Prime Minister said that the foremost priority of the Government is to reform the education sector.

“It is imperative that teachers receive proper training and that shortages of teachers be accurately addressed. For years, appointments of teachers and school principals have not been conducted appropriately. Numerous court cases are currently pending due to various irregularities within the Ministry of Education,” she said.

She also said that corruption must be decisively rejected by all sectors of society, whether in schools, hospitals, offices, workplaces, or even at service counters. (Colombo Gazette)