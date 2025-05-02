Viet Nam and Sri Lanka to ink several MoUs during Anura’s visit

Viet Nam and Sri Lanka will sign several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements during the state visit by President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

Disanayaka will undertake a State Visit to Viet Nam from 04 May to 06 May 2025 at the invitation of the President of Viet Nam Luong Cuong.

During the visit President Disanayaka will hold official discussions with the President and Prime Minister of Viet Nam and also meet with senior dignitaries including the General Secretary of the Communist Party.

The President will also be the Chief Guest at the United Nations Day of Vesak ceremony being held in Ho Chi Minh City at which he will deliver the keynote address.

The two sides are also expected to conclude several Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements during the state visit, and engagement with the business community is envisaged.

The visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam is expected to further consolidate the strong ties between the two countries, as they mark 55 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and senior Government officials.