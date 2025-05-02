Press freedom in Sri Lanka records improvement in latest index

Press freedom in Sri Lanka has recorded an improvement although it still remains poor, according to the RSF World Press Freedom Index 2025.

RSF said that press freedom issues are closely tied to the civil war that ravaged the island until 2009, and to the still unpunished crimes of violence against many journalists when the Tamil rebellion was being crushed.

Journalism is still in danger in this country of 22 million inhabitants, as the media landscape lacks diversity, is highly concentrated and dependant on major political clans, RSF added.

The latest RSF index has Sri Lanka rated at 139 from 180 countries while in 2024 Sri Lanka was rated at 150.

Norway remains the number 1 country for press freedom.