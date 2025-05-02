Parliament to debate motion on slashing privileges of former Presidents

Sri Lanka’s Parliament has decided to debate a motion to curtail the privileges enjoyed by people’s representatives representing the Parliament of Sri Lanka, and former heads of state and their widows.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that Parliament is scheduled to convene on May 8th and 9th. She further stated that the Parliamentary Business pertaining to the said days were decided during the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on Friday under the Chairmanship of Speaker (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, on Thursday, May 8, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6). The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers, while the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament. Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., time has been allotted to debate the Resolution under the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235) Schedule “A” relating to Import Duties, presented on 09.04.2025, pertaining to the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2421/05 dated 27.01.2025.

Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allotted to take up the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition.

On Friday, May 9, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6). The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers, and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament. Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., time has been allotted to debate six Private Members’ Motions.

Accordingly, the motion to appropriately curtail the privileges enjoyed by people’s representatives representing the Parliament of Sri Lanka, and former heads of state and their widows, presented by Member of Parliament Hesha Withanage, the motion for the formulating of a programme to enhance the state sector involvement in the importation and distribution of essential items of food, presented by Member of Parliament Rohana Bandara, the motion for the Preparation of a course of action for the implementation of the recommendations given by the audit reports, presented by Member of Parliament Chaminda Wijesiri are scheduled to be debated.

Furthermore, the motion to provide a house for every family in Sri Lanka to live in, presented by Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake, the motion to formulate laws to import only buses that comply with public transport standards, presented by Hon. Member of Parliament Ravindra Bandara and the motion to take actions to use all the buildings that have been constructed in Sri Lanka so far under the name of “development proposals”, but have not been put to any use, for public usage, presented by Member of Parliament Lal Premanath are also scheduled to be debated.