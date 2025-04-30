Singer Sri Lanka partners with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd for the grand re-entry of the iconic Piaggio Apé Range of 3 wheelers

SINGER Sri Lanka PLC, one of the country’s most iconic and trusted retail brands, has announced its strategic entry into the mobility sector through a groundbreaking partnership with Piaggio, the globally renowned Italian manufacturer. With a long-standing legacy of delivering reliable products and services to Sri Lankan families, SINGER is now extending that same trust and dependability to the transportation sector backed by its extensive island-wide network of showrooms and dealers.

The partnership also marks the official return of Piaggio to the Sri Lankan market. Known for its advanced engineering, rugged design, and fuel-efficient performance, Piaggio remains a respected name on Sri Lanka’s roads, with over 100,000 vehicles already in operation. Its versatile lineup—ranging from robust diesel-powered utility models to innovative electric alternatives—has earned global recognition and the trust of delivery fleets, transport services, and micro-entrepreneurs worldwide. The Piaggio Apé is uniquely recognized as Sri Lanka’s only heavy-duty three-wheeler, built to endure the rigors of local terrain and commercial use.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Mahesh Wijewardene, Managing Director, SINGER Group, said, “With a legacy of over 148 years, Singer has established itself as a strong distributor in the country with a deep connection with the consumers. We are excited to partner with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd and Silverline Ventura, UAE for the re-entry of their Apé range across Cargo and Passenger vehicle segments, which have high preference in the country. This collaboration will further expand our portfolio in the passenger and commercial vehicle sector, offering our customers durable and efficient transportation solutions.”

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said, “Sri Lanka has been an important market for Piaggio, and we are thrilled to announce our re-entry with a trusted partner like Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC through our business development partners Silverline Ventura, UAE. We are confident that their strong network proficiency and our brand salience in Sri Lanka will help make this re-launch successful. The introduction of our reliable ICE cargo and passenger vehicles will benefit our customers for easier adaptability. Our Piaggio Apé has always been a preferred product in Sri Lanka and we continue to deliver stellar high-quality vehicles to the customers.”

Mr. Anil Chandran, CEO, Silverline Ventura, UAE, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership to reintroduce Piaggio vehicles in Sri Lanka through Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC.

SINGER showrooms across the island are now accepting pre-orders for the latest Piaggio models: the Apé AUTO D+ (435cc passenger), Apé City Passenger (230cc), Apé Extra Diesel Cargo 5ft (435cc), and the electric Apé E City (8kW lithium). Customers can place orders by visiting any SINGER showroom, calling the dedicated hotline at 011 540 0400, or by visiting www.singer.lk. As an exclusive launch offer, the first 100 customers to pre-book a Piaggio vehicle will stand a chance to win a SINGER TV worth Rs. 100,000.

Each Piaggio model is engineered for performance, efficiency, and versatility, making them ideally suited for both personal and commercial use. With attractive leasing options, customizable features, and the support of SINGER’s trusted after-sales service, buyers are assured of a smooth and reliable ownership experience.

This strategic partnership aims to reintroduce Piaggio to Sri Lanka with renewed strength by combining Piaggio’s internationally proven product range with SINGER’s deep-rooted local reach. The collaboration is built on clear goals: to regain market presence rapidly, deliver reliable mobility solutions to income earners, and empower dealers across the country with a robust and trustworthy business opportunity. With SINGER managing distribution, service, and financing support, and Piaggio providing globally-proven vehicles, the collaboration promises long-term value for Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, transport service providers, and small businesses.

Pre-bookings for the Piaggio Apé range will commence from April 27, 2025.