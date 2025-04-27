Grammy award winner Ne-Yo to perform in Sri Lanka

Renowned American R&B superstar and three time Grammy award winner Ne-Yo is set to electrify Sri Lanka with his first-ever live performance in Colombo in December 2025, in a spectacular event organised by Brown Boy Presents.

Cinnamon Grand Colombo proudly joins as the official hospitality partner, ensuring an unparalleled experience for the event.

Ne-Yo, celebrated globally for his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, is recognised for chart-topping hits such as “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” and “Because of You.” With 16 Grammy nominations, three wins, 18 RIAA Platinum-certified songs, and 12 Billboard Top 10 hits, Ne-Yo has secured his place as an influential figure in contemporary music.

Amith Boteju, professionally known as Brown Boy, leads Brown Boy Presents with a vision to elevate Sri Lanka onto the global entertainment stage. Through strategic partnerships with international artists, Brown Boy Presents aims to create memorable experiences and promote Sri Lanka as a premium entertainment destination.

“We are excited to partner with Cinnamon Grand Colombo, a hotel renowned for its luxury, exceptional hospitality, and central location,” said Amith, CEO of Brown Boy Presents. “This collaboration will enhance the experience for local and international attendees, reflecting the highest standards of hospitality.”

This landmark event expects an audience exceeding 20,000, providing state-of-the-art audio, visual, and pyrotechnic experiences. A unique “club” concept around the stage will offer exclusive VIP and VVIP experiences, including dedicated table service, premium food & beverage areas, and optional backstage passes.

Aligning with Sri Lanka Tourism and international airline partners, this event is positioned to attract high net-worth tourists, boosting local tourism and enhancing Sri Lanka’s international image. International promotional efforts will cover South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Exclusive tickets and special hospitality packages will be available in the near future through select outlets in Colombo, Kandy, Jaffna, Galle, and Matara, with additional international tour packages offered through global partners.