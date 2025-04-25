Popular Colombo nightclub to sue new club with same name

A popular Colombo nightclub in Colombo is to sue a new club with the same name which has opened in Thalawathugoda.

Rhythm and Blues (R&B) said that it was in no way affiliated with the brand “R&B” reportedly launching in Thalawathugoda.

“Our legal team is currently addressing this matter due to clear violations concerning the use of our established brand name,” Rhythm and Blues said in a statement.

R&B said that it has proudly maintained its identity and presence for over 25 years, and want to reassure its patrons that they have no involvement in, nor intention of, launching a club in Thalawathugoda.

“It is disheartening to witness a lack of originality and creativity in the industry, resulting in the imitation of our brand,” Rhythm and Blues said.

Rhythm and Blues said it remains committed to upholding the authenticity, legacy, and standards that have defined R&B for decades. (Colombo Gazette)