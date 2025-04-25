Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Vows Relentless Pursuit of Perpetrators as Diplomatic Pressure Mounts on Pakistan

The idyllic town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, long regarded as a peaceful retreat for tourists drawn by its panoramic landscapes and serene charm, became the site of unspeakable horror on Tuesday (22) afternoon .

In one of the most brutal terror attacks the region has witnessed in recent years, 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri were shot dead in cold blood. The attack has plunged the nation into mourning and provoked a firm declaration from India to not only track down and eliminate the perpetrators but also to hold accountable the state actors believed to be shielding and sponsoring them.

In a poignant address delivered just two days after the incident, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the country’s collective grief during a government function in Madhubani, Bihar. Commencing his remarks with a minute’s silence, he acknowledged the pain felt across India at the “ruthless manner” in which the victims, ordinary civilians from West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat and Bihar, were executed.

Describing the massacre as a “wound on the soul of the nation,” the Prime Minister’s words resonated with a sense of unity in suffering and resolve in response.

“From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage,” he said, emphasising that the attack was not just an act of violence against civilians but a deliberate affront to India’s core values and national unity. He framed the tragedy as part of a broader effort by the country’s enemies to destabilise its internal peace through calculated brutality.

Shifting from mourning to determination, Prime Minister Modi pledged a response that would exceed the expectations of those who plotted the massacre. Without naming Pakistan directly, his message was unmistakable.

“The time has come to raze whatever remains of this terror haven,” he declared. “The resolve of 140 crore Indians will shatter the backbone of those who harbour and support terror.”

In a striking diplomatic gesture, the Indian Prime Minister then transitioned to English, underscoring the international dimensions of India’s message. “I say to the whole world,” he declared, “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will not be broken. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is delivered. The world must unite in this resolve.”

His speech, broadcast widely, followed his abrupt return from Saudi Arabia, where he cut short an official visit in light of the attack. Upon his return, the Cabinet Committee on Security convened to formulate a comprehensive and multi-pronged response strategy, signalling a significant escalation in India’s counterterrorism and diplomatic posture.

In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan, India has already taken several consequential steps. The Indus Waters Treaty, a critical bilateral accord governing the distribution of river waters, has been placed on hold.

Trade through the Attari Integrated Check Post, an important commercial and logistical node on the India-Pakistan border, has been suspended indefinitely. Furthermore, Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed entry into India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, a move that adds further strain to bilateral ties.

India has also expelled key Pakistani defence personnel from the High Commission in New Delhi, designating them persona non grata. Both nations are set to reduce their diplomatic staff to 30 by 1 May, marking a significant diplomatic downgrade.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the government’s “zero tolerance” stance on terrorism. “The perpetrators of this act and those aiding them from the shadows, will not escape justice,” he affirmed. “A firm and unambiguous response is imminent.”

In tandem with its security measures, India initiated a global diplomatic outreach. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri convened a special briefing for senior diplomats from major world powers including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, Qatar, China and Russia. During the 30-minute session, he presented what the government described as irrefutable evidence of Pakistani involvement in orchestrating the attack.

According to respected defence analyst Major General Yash Mor (Retd.), the operation exhibited signs of sophisticated military-level training and coordination, which he attributed to the direct involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The diplomatic briefing underscored New Delhi’s intent to internationalise the issue, drawing attention to the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil.

Observers noted that the Prime Minister’s switch to English during his speech was no accident, it was a strategic decision to communicate India’s resolve to a global audience and signal that this latest act of terrorism would not be met with silence or restraint.

Security sources have revealed disturbing details of the attack. Five heavily armed terrorists emerged from forested areas near the Baisaran Valley and began firing indiscriminately at groups of tourists around 1:15 p.m.

Reports suggest they moved methodically between groups, targeting individuals at close range and in some cases, asking them about their religion before executing them. The attackers killed 26 men, 25 tourists and one local, mostly with single gunshots to the head.

Graphic videos captured in the aftermath depict traumatised survivors, including women sitting beside the bloodied bodies of loved ones, begging for help. In one harrowing account, a woman recounted how a gunman executed her husband before ordering her to “go tell Modi.”

The victims came from all walks of life, a newlywed naval officer on his honeymoon, a septuagenarian tourist from Andhra Pradesh and a 35-year-old father from Karnataka who reportedly pleaded for his life for the sake of his young son.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been named as the group behind the massacre. Indian agencies assert that this represents the most significant terror attack since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Despite the lapse of over 48 hours, the attackers remain at large, underscoring the operational difficulties security forces face in the rugged terrain of Kashmir.

India has released sketches of the suspects and intensified counter-insurgency operations in the region. Meanwhile, security has been heightened nationwide amid concerns of potential follow-up attacks or coordinated attempts to destabilise other regions.

The international community has responded with strong condemnation and messages of solidarity. The United States, European Union, Israel, Brazil, China and Russia have all issued statements denouncing the attack and standing with India in its fight against terrorism.

The massacre at Pahalgam has shaken India to its core, reigniting longstanding tensions with Pakistan and prompting a robust diplomatic and national security response.

With the government making clear its intent to bring both the attackers and their enablers to justice, the coming days will be pivotal in determining the direction of India’s counterterrorism policy and regional diplomacy. What is certain is that this incident has left a deep scar and the nation’s determination to see justice served remains unwavering.