First ever media fest held in Sri Lanka

The first ever media fest was held in Sri Lanka to explore contemporary media trends and innovations.

Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, and Minister of Mass Media and Health, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, jointly inaugurated the first-ever Media Fest organized by the Sri Lanka-India Media Friendship Association (SLIMFA) at Taj Samudra, Colombo.

Under the theme ‘Navigating the New Media Landscape Together,’ the two-day Media Fest from 25-26 April 2025 will explore contemporary media trends and innovations.

Key focus areas include AI in journalism, mobile journalism, media monetisation, data journalism, disinformation and fact-checking, content creation and audio journalism. As the first-of-its-kind in Sri Lanka, it will feature keynotes, panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

The event provides a unique platform for professional development and for fostering collaboration between media professionals from India and Sri Lanka.

Experts from India including Ms. Palki Sharma, Managing Editor at Firstpost; Siddhant Sibal, Assistant Foreign Affairs Editor at WION; Shailesh Shekhar, Chief Synergy Officer at India Today and L.V. Krishnan, CEO of TAM Media Research in collaboration with experts from Sri Lanka will exchange and discuss best practices with the registered participants from media and business community locally.

SLIMFA, inaugurated in May 2024, under the patronage of the High Commission of India, Colombo is aimed at strengthening media ties between the two countries.

Since its inception, the Association has conducted multiple initiatives, including panel discussions and roundtables, focusing on key media-related topics. It is a significant initiative to further bolster the people-to-people connect between the two civilisational twins.