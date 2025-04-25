EU delegation to visit Sri Lanka’s progress on GSP Plus

A team of senior European Union (EU) officials will undertake a visit to Sri Lanka from 28 April – 07 May 2025 to review Sri Lanka’s progress in implementing the 27 international conventions under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade preferences program of the EU.

The EU is Sri Lanka’s second largest export destination with exports of USD 3 billion in 2024.

The 27 conventions, which have been ratified by Sri Lanka, cover areas of Human Rights, Labour rights, Environment protection and Climate Change, and Good Governance.

The implementation of the conventions is monitored periodically with missions and reports.

The Mission will meet government officials, relevant institutions, politicians, civil society, business associations, trade unions and will also make field visits.