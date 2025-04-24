Between Peacock Feathers and Tariff Pressures

India’s Strategic Tightrope Amid a Renewed US Trade Offensive

As diplomatic gestures meet economic anxieties, India treads carefully between friendship and firmness in the face of Washington’s tariff threats.

It was an evening crafted to impress. Under the warm lights of his official residence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United States Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, whose roots trace back to India and their three children. In a symbolic gesture steeped in cultural grace, Modi gifted each child a peacock feather, India’s national emblem, traditionally associated with divine protection and beauty.

But beyond the soft diplomacy and family photo ops looms a harsher geopolitical reality. US President Donald Trump, newly reinstated to the White House, has reignited his signature economic strategy, tariff brinkmanship. India, a long-time partner of the United States and one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, now finds itself caught in the crosshairs of a renewed American trade war.

A proposed 26% levy on Indian goods has been paused, temporarily, for 90 days until July 8, granting India a narrow window to avoid sweeping penalties. But with a flat 10% tariff already in place and intense negotiations underway, the clock is ticking for New Delhi to strike a deal without compromising its economic or political sovereignty.

The Economic Ties That Bind

The United States is India’s largest trading partner, accounting for over $118 billion in two-way trade in 2023. It is also the single largest destination for Indian exports, ranging from pharmaceuticals and textiles to software services and manufactured goods.

In this context, the stakes of Trump’s tariff threat are enormous. For Indian exporters already dealing with global inflation, currency volatility and sluggish recovery post-COVID, even a 10% tariff introduces unwelcome uncertainty. A 26% duty, if enacted, would be a crushing blow for several sectors.

Officials in New Delhi have, therefore, prioritized diplomatic channels, initiating what insiders describe as a “high-stakes, high-pressure” round of trade negotiations with their American counterparts.

Yet, the official statements remain cautiously optimistic. Modi’s office declared that the leaders “reviewed and positively assessed progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation,” including energy, defence and strategic technologies. The emphasis, however, was on the ongoing negotiations for a “mutually beneficial” trade deal, language that suggests real obstacles still remain.

The Political Dilemma: Farmers, Elections and Free Trade

The economic logic of a closer India-US trade partnership is strong, but the political calculus is far more complicated.

India has long protected its agricultural sector with tariffs, subsidies and procurement policies designed to support its millions of smallholder farmers, many of whom live on the brink of subsistence. Any agreement perceived to expose Indian agriculture to foreign competition, especially from the heavily subsidized US farm industry, risks triggering political backlash.

Indeed, protests erupted across several Indian villages this week, with effigies of Vice President Vance burned and slogans like “Go back, Vance. India is not for sale!” echoing through the streets.

With crucial state elections looming and a national vote due in 2026, the Modi government is wary of igniting rural discontent. Already, the scars of the 2020–2021 farmer protests over agricultural reform remain fresh.

Modi’s backtrack then, repealing three controversial farm laws, was a rare retreat, underscoring the power of organized rural resistance. “Modi is threading a political needle here,” said political analyst Suhasini Rao. “He needs to deliver on the economic front with the US, but he cannot afford to lose the trust of the farming community again.”

The China Variable: A Tale of Two Strategies

India’s approach to Trump’s tariff gambit also contrasts sharply with that of China.

Beijing has responded to Washington’s trade threats with blistering rhetoric and swift countermeasures. Tariffs on US goods have soared and state media has warned trading partners not to “appease” America at China’s expense.

“China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests,” a Commerce Ministry spokesperson declared. “If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures.”

This hardline stance has contributed to the deepening rift between the two superpowers. But it has also raised India’s profile in Washington. Many US officials now see New Delhi as a more stable, predictable partner in the Indo-Pacific, especially amid the rising tensions with Beijing.

Vice President Vance’s visit comes on the heels of recent Quad engagements, a strategic grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia, seen as a counterbalance to Chinese influence in the region. Trump is expected to attend a Quad summit in India later this year, further cementing strategic ties.

“Washington wants India in its camp, not just as a trade partner but as a regional counterweight to China,” said Lisa Curtis, a former US National Security Council official. “The challenge is whether trade tensions will undercut that broader strategic vision.”

A Shift in Tone, or a Shift in Strategy?

Unlike past trade negotiations where both sides showed mutual inflexibility, the current talks between India and the US appear more pragmatic. Both nations are navigating not only economic demands but also strategic considerations. Vance’s warm reception, along with Modi’s early visit to Washington in February, signal an intent to resolve friction through dialogue, not confrontation.

Still, India’s refusal to retaliate against US tariffs, contrary to the actions of Canada, the European Union and China, has raised eyebrows among critics. Some argue that New Delhi’s quiet diplomacy risks being interpreted as weakness.

“The Indian side has not shown any strength or resilience. All public indications suggest they have been overly pliant,” said Jayati Ghosh, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Others, however, argue that India’s restraint is tactical, a recognition that escalation could backfire, not only economically but geopolitically. “India is playing the long game,” said Trigunayat, a professional Indian Diplomat for over three decades. “It knows that a volatile Trump administration is unpredictable. Building a steady and trust-based relationship, despite the provocation, may yield more in the long run.

Looking Ahead: Can India Thread the Needle?

With the 90-day pause set to expire in early July, Indian negotiators face a tight timeline. The goal is to secure a trade agreement that protects domestic industries, satisfies US demands for greater market access and maintains India’s reputation as a reliable partner.

This is no small task. But India has navigated such tightropes before, balancing relations with Russia and the West during the Ukraine war, managing ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia and maintaining open channels with both Washington and Beijing.

In many ways, the current tariff standoff is another test of that balancing act. One where economic pragmatism, political sensitivity and strategic foresight must align. As JD Vance and his family tour India’s architectural wonders and pose for photographs against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, the real monument in the making may be a new chapter in India-US relations, one built not just on symbolism, but on substance.