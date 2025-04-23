SLPP activist Dan Priyasad shot dead

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) activist Dan Priyasad has been shot dead by gunmen at a housing complex in Colombo.

The gunmen were seen on CCTV cameras reaching the floor of the housing complex where Dan Priyasad was reportedly having a drink.

Two gunmen were seen fleeing the scene of the crime after opening fire on the victim.

Dan Priyasad was rushed to hospital but had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Police said that three suspects were arrested over the murder.

According to reports, the Police suspect that the murder was carried out by gunmen linked to a notorious underworld figure. (Colombo Gazette)