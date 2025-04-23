Chamari to lead Sri Lanka Women in ODI tri-series against India, South Africa

Sri Lanka have announced a 17-member squad led by Chamari Athapaththu for their upcoming tri-nation series against India and South Africa at home.

The Chamari Athapaththu-led squad have made a host of changes to their playing group that was defeated by New Zealand recently.

Among the changes to the squad that featured against the White Ferns is uncapped spinner Malki Madara receiving a call-up for the ODI squad.

Madara had forged impressive debut bowling figures during the T20I series in New Zealand, helping Sri Lanka to their solitary win on the multi-format tour.

Among other changes, Piumi Wathsala and Dewmi Vihanga – also uncapped – have been added to the squad.

The tri-nation series, kickstarting April 27 in Colombo, will offer vital preparation to all three sides with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India on the horizon.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulsuriya