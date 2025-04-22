Sri Lanka to seek private investors to launch boat services

Sri Lanka is to seek private investors to launch boat services under a public-private partnership.

The Government said that since Sri Lanka is an island full of water sources and water flows, there is a possibility of using water sources and water flows effectively to develop the tourist industry as well as urban passenger transport.

Therefore, attention has been drawn to commence a boat service covering several areas using water flows existing inside the island as well as the coastline.

Accordingly, the Government hope to commence a coastline transport service between Puttalam-Fort, Fort-Galle, and Galle-Matara and facilitate the promotion of tourism and passenger transport through the development of the required infrastructure facilities.

Further, it is also expected to promote the tourist industry by providing inland water resource facilities using potential water resources such as Hamilton Ela, Bere Wewa, Diyawanna Oya, and Madu Gaga.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism to conduct a feasibility study in respect of the implementation of the relevant project and to implement the proposed project as a public-private combined program based on the results of the feasibility study.