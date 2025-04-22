Sports gambling at Colombo Port City to be monitored

Sports gambling at the Colombo Port City and on ships operating in the country will be monitored.

The Government says a proposal had been made to establish the Gambling Regularization Authority to act as an independent solo monitoring authority to monitor activities related to the sports gambling industry in Sri Lanka including off-shore gambling sports activities on ships and at the Colombo Port City.

On par with the approval obtained from the Cabinet of Ministers at their meeting held on 24.02.2025 a draft bill has been prepared in this regard and clearance of the Attorney General has been granted.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal furnished by President Anura Kumara Disanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to publish the draft bill of the Gambling Sports Regularization Act in the government gazette notification and subsequently submit the same to Parliament for its approval.