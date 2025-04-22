Dnata secures ground handling contract for SriLankan Airlines in Melbourne

Dnata Airport Services has secured ground handling contract for SriLankan Airlines in Melbourne

The existing contract for providing ground handling services at the Melbourne Airport in Australia is scheduled to expire on 30-06-2025.

Therefore, limited international competitive bids had been invited to select a ground handling service provider for the next 3 years.

After reviewing the four (04) bids forwarded in that respect, the High Level Standing Procurement Committee has recommended to award the relevant contract to Dnata Airport Services Pty Limited.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal presented by President Anura Kumara Disanayaka in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to award the contract to Dnata Airport Services.

The contract will be for a total estimated cost of 13,124,402 Australian dollars.

Dnata is listed as the market leader in ground handling services in Australia, providing expert service at seven of the country’s airports.

Dnata says it is the go-to service provider for a majority of international airlines who rely on their precision and expertise to facilitate a smooth and stress-free transition for passengers and for the secure and timely management of baggage. (Colombo Gazette)