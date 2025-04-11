Chinese hacker identified in Taiwan’s MacKay hospital ransomware attack, CIB reports

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) revealed that a 20-year-old Chinese man was behind the ransomware attack and attempted extortion at MacKay Memorial Hospital in Taipei, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The suspect, identified as “Crazyhunter,” paralyzed the hospital’s computer systems on February 6, demanding payment in exchange for restoring access, Focus Taiwan cited.

After the attack, MacKay Memorial Hospital reported the incident to the police, who then involved the CIB and set up a joint investigation with Taipei prosecutors.

The investigation revealed that after the hospital refused to pay the ransom, stolen patient data was posted for sale on a hacker forum on February 28

The CIB found that “Crazyhunter” was responsible for 11 similar cyberattacks in Taiwan during February and March, targeting hospitals, schools, and listed companies. By examining IP addresses, hacking methods, and the ransomware used, investigators traced the attack to Lo, a 20-year-old employee of a cybersecurity firm in Zhejiang, China.

They also uncovered digital evidence of his illicit financial transactions, Focus Taiwan reported.

Lo reportedly created a dark web site showcasing his hacking victims and extorted amounts, likely to instill fear and disrupt social stability in Taiwan. Due to his actions violating multiple laws, including extortion and computer security offenses, Lo was referred to Taipei prosecutors, who have requested an arrest warrant.

The prosecutors are also working with appropriate cross-strait channels to share evidence of Lo’s crimes with China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Cyber ransomware attacks by China have surged, with hackers targeting critical sectors like healthcare, education, and business.

These attacks disrupt operations, steal sensitive data, and extort large sums. Increasingly sophisticated tactics, such as using dark web platforms for extortion, highlight the growing threat and global security concerns.

China-Taiwan relations are tense, with China seeking reunification and Taiwan maintaining independence, leading to political, economic, and military friction.

