Rape remains the most frequently reported crime in Sri Lanka with 2,252 cases of sexual harassment and close to 130,000 cases of domestic violence in 2024 alone; a significant increase from the pre-pandemic years, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sri Lanka said.

However, unreported crimes still far outnumber those that are reported, as many survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) fear victim blaming, inadequate support, or insensitive handling of their cases by law enforcement, which leads to a culture of silence surrounding these crimes.

In this vein, and to address the growing necessity for capacity building and training of law enforcement officers to handle and report these cases, a Letter of Agreement (LOA) was signed recently with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sri Lanka and the National Police Academy, towards capacitating the officers of the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Women and Children of the Sri Lanka Police as a step in Sri Lanka’s journey to becoming a society that is safe for women and girls. This milestone is a part of the ongoing project titled ‘Ensuring Justice for Victim-survivors of SGBV in Sri Lanka’ with the generous support of the Government of Canada and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Government of Sri Lanka.

The LOA was signed by the Executive Director of the National Police Academy (NPA), Deputy Inspector General Jaliya Senaratne, and the Resident Representative of UNDP in Sri Lanka, Ms. Azusa Kubota. The Deputy Inspector General in charge of BPACW Renuka Jayasundara, Representatives from the Canadian High Commission and Officers of the National Police Academy and the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Women and Children were also in attendance at the signing.

Commenting on this partnership, DIG Jaliya Senaratne, Executive Director of the National Police Academy (NPA) stated, “The need for specialised training in the investigation of crimes against women and children cannot be overstated. These cases require not only technical expertise but also a deep sense of empathy, sensitivity, and an unwavering commitment to justice. The officers of the Children and Women Bureau of the Sri Lanka Police bear a tremendous responsibility in handling some of the most complex and sensitive cases, often involving vulnerable individuals who rely on them for protection and redress.”

Police officers are often the first responders to cases of SGBV. Their actions in the immediate aftermath of an incident can profoundly affect the survivor’s safety, dignity, and ability to seek justice. Specialized training on handling sexual and gender-based violence, victim protection, trauma-informed practices, and gender-sensitive investigation techniques and avenues aims to build the technical capacities of law enforcement officers. These capacity-building training courses will be anchored under the formal statutory body tasked with providing advanced training and education on policing, law enforcement and related subjects to officers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Women and Children, DIG Renuka Jayasundara stated that while much has been done in terms of strengthening the Bureau in terms of recruitment and infrastructure, the crucial missing component has been the training and sensitization of the officers of the Bureau, which will now be fulfilled through this series of training.

Highlighting UNDPs leadership of the initiative, Ms. Azusa Kubota, Resident Representative, UNDP Sri Lanka stated, “Police officers are often the first responders to cases of SGBV. Their actions in the immediate aftermath of an incident can profoundly affect the survivor’s safety, dignity, and ability to seek justice. I, therefore, look forward to a fruitful partnership and assure our utmost support to ensure that the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Women and Children are capacitated in a manner that benefits the most vulnerable of our society. The work of this Bureau is not just about law enforcement—it’s about building a safer, more equitable society for women and children across Sri Lanka.”

The curriculum will be developed by academics, police personnel attached to the academy and subject experts on SGBV and will cover key topics of prevention, investigation, and prosecution. The courses will include theoretical and practical aspects including personal skills, investigation, and leading evidence. Following the development of the curriculum by the relevant resource persons, a Training of Trainers will be held for the police officials attached to the National Police Academy in order to equip them to effectively undertake this training for the relevant officers of the Bureau.

While introductory and intermediate-level training will be given for new recruits and mid-level officers of the Bureau, the NPA will also launch a sixteen-week Diploma for Officers in Charge (OICs) which will subsequently be built into the National Police Academy Curriculum. Police officers completing the Diploma training will be bonded to the BPACW through a five-year fixed-term agreement, as specialised SGBV skills remain within the unit and prevent loss of expertise due to routine transfers.