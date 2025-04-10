President and political party leaders discuss impact of US tariffs on Sri Lanka

A meeting of party leaders, convened by President Anura Kumara Disanayake, was held on Thursday at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss the impact of recent US tariffs on Sri Lanka’s economy and the proposals to be discussed this with the US government.

This meeting was convened in response to a request made by several opposition Members of Parliament, who highlighted the importance of engaging in dialogue regarding this issue with the President.

The President briefed the party leaders on the findings of the Committee appointed to conduct an in-depth study on potential issues that may arise due to the new reciprocal tariff system introduced by the US and to submit recommendations to the government.

A thorough discussion was held regarding the main issues highlighted by the Committee and the suggestions presented by opposition parties.

The discussion also addressed possible frameworks for engaging in dialogue with the United States, as well as the necessity for Sri Lanka to diversify its export markets to reduce potential negative impacts.

The proposals discussed in the meeting, along with the Committee’s recommendations, will be compiled and advanced for further deliberation.

The meeting was attended and expressed their views during the meeting by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, MP Harsha de Silva representing Samagi Jana Balawegaya, MP S. Rasamanickam from Tamil National Alliance, MP Ravi Karunanayake from New Democratic Front, MP D.V. Chanaka from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, MPs Mano Ganesan and Palani Digambaram from Tamil Progressive Alliance, MP M.L.A.M. Hizbullah from Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, MP Rishad Bathiudeen from All Ceylon Makkal Congress, MP Dilith Jayaweera from Sarvajana Balaya Party, MP Jeevan Thondaman from United National Party, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara from Sri Lanka Freedom Party and MP A. Archuna representing 17 Independent Groups. Additionally, the meeting was attended by MPs Gayantha Karunathilaka, Kavinda Jayawardena, S.M. Marikkar and Kader Masthan.