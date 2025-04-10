Mount Lavinia Hotel transforms into “Avurudu Maha Gedara”

The iconic Mount Lavinia Hotel launched its “Avurudu Maha Gedara 2025” celebration in spectacular fashion on 6th April with the opening of a traditional Kavili Kadé (sweetmeat shop) that will welcome visitors until April 13th. The grand opening event transformed the historic property into a vibrant celebration of Sri Lankan culture and tradition, drawing guests from all walks of life.

The evening featured a rich tapestry of cultural performances including Sinhala and Tamil traditional dancing, singing, Village Chief and Wife mask act, Salu Paliya, Pus Wedi (fireworks display), Rraban (traditional drum performances), and flower-decorated swings created an authentic village atmosphere.

Visitors were treated to demonstrations of live kokis and kavum making, traditional yaara tea, piti keteema, and kalu dodol preparation. A bustling marketplace showcased eco-friendly, locally made products including homeware, clothing, paintings, and vegan goods, highlighting the hotel’s commitment to sustainable practices and supporting local artisans.

“Mount Lavinia Hotel is not merely an accommodation – it is a destination unto itself,” said Anura Dewapura, Chief Operating Officer of Mount Lavinia Hotel Group, addressing the gathering. “Our ambition extends beyond these walls – we are committed to establishing Mount Lavinia city as a premier destination with its beach and remarkable historical significance.”

The event was attended by representatives from all four main religions in Sri Lanka, hotel guests, corporate partners, key opinion leaders, travel industry representatives, designers, celebrities, and media personnel. Media Secretary for the Prime Minister, Ms. Vijitha Sri Bhawan, provided insights on New Year celebrations from a Tamil & Hindu perspective, emphasizing the cultural diversity embraced by the festivities.

In his speech, Anura Dewapura highlighted how the 200-year-old former British governor’s mansion has evolved into something uniquely Sri Lankan – “a charming blend of colonial architecture infused with our warm hospitality, rich culture, and vibrant heritage.” He spoke movingly about how the hotel has become a true “Maha Gedara” (ancestral home) for both its long-serving staff members, including beloved Chef Publis who has been with the institution for 69 years, and loyal guests who have returned for generations.

The concept of “Avurudu Maha Gedara” perfectly embodies Mount Lavinia Hotel’s role as a cultural cornerstone in the community. Just as the traditional village ancestral home welcomes extended families during New Year celebrations, the historic hotel opens its doors to all Sri Lankans and international visitors wishing to experience authentic New Year traditions.

“May you spread love, laughter, and togetherness wherever you go, this season” Mr. Dewapura concluded. “In these times, there is no greater gift we can offer than the sense of belonging that a true home provides.”

Kavili Hampers & Nation’s Buffet on Avurudu Day

Mount Lavinia Hotel has created special Kavili Hampers available for delivery. These festive packages come in three varieties – Erabadu, Ehala, and Bakmee – perfect for gifting and meeting avurudu sweetmeat needs at homes. Each hamper features a carefully curated selection of traditional delicacies prepared with the hotel’s renowned attention to authentic flavors and quality ingredients.

Additionally, the hotel has planned a special “Nation’s Buffet” on Avurudu day (14th April), featuring a comprehensive culinary journey across Sri Lanka. This feast will showcase regional specialties and traditional dishes from various provinces, allowing guests to experience the diverse flavors that make up Sri Lanka’s rich culinary heritage in one magnificent setting.